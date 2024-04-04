The Uttarakhand Cooperative Institutional Services Board (UKCISB) has commenced the online application process for recruitment of 233 posts at the Department. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website cooperative.uk.gov.in till April 30, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 233 vacancies of Clerk-cum-Cashier, Junior Branch Manager, Assistant Manager and more posts.

Vacancy Details

Clerk-cum-Cashier - 162 posts

Junior Branch Manager - 54 posts

Senior Branch Manager - 9 posts

Assistant Manager - 6 posts

Manager - 2 posts

Candidates are advised to check the detailed notification linked below for information on eligibility criteria, pay scale, common recruitment process and other important details:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The application fee for General / OBC / EWS category candidates is Rs 1000 whereas SC / ST candidates have to pay Rs 750.

Steps to apply for UKCISB posts 2024

Visit the official website cooperative.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Recruitment’ Now click on the link to register for various posts in District Co-operative banks Register yourself on the ibps portal and proceed Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for UKCISB posts 2024.