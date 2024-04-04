The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the exam schedule for the second stage of National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) 2024 Bachelor’s Programmes (Regular, NLEA, Artisans) today, April 4. Candidates who qualified the stage I exam can download the schedule on the official website www.nift.ac.in or exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT/ .

According to the notification, the Stage II exams will be held on April 13.

“The City Intimation Slip and Admit Cards in respect of the above exam will be displayed on the NTA website https://exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT/. Scheme/duration/medium/syllabus of examination, programme wise intake, reservation of seats, exam cities, eligibility criteria, education qualification, passing requirements, importantdates, etc., relating to the exam are contained in the Prospectus hosted on www.nta.ac.in / https://exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT/ / www.nift.ac.in,” reads the official notification.

Exam Schedule (Stage II) Programme Exam Date Time B.Des. (Regular) Situation Test April 13, 2024 10.00 AM to 12.00 Noon B.Des. (Artisan) Studio Test

Personal Interview April 13, 2024

April 13, 2024

10.00 AM to 12.00 Noon

2.00 PM onwards B.Des. (NLEA) Studio Test

Personal Interview April 13, 2024

April 13, 2024 10.00 AM to 12.00 Noon

2.00 PM onwards B.F. Tech. (NLEA) Technical Ability Test

Personal Interview

April 13, 2024

April 13, 2024 10.00 AM to 11.00 AM

2.00 PM onwards

Here’s the official notification.

The NIFT Stage I entrance exam was conducted on February 5, 2024.

Steps to download NIFT admit card

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in On the homepage, once live, click on the “NIFT 2024 Admit Card Window Open (Click Here)” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference