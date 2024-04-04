RSMSSB Junior Instructor recruitment ends tomorrow; apply now for 679 posts
The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) will conclude the online application process for direct recruitment of Junior Instructor 2024 tomorrow, April 5. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 679 Junior Instructor posts.
Vacancy Details
Junior Instructor (Workshop Calculation and Science): 219
Junior Instructor (Engineering Drawing): 100
Junior Instructor (Computer Lab/ I.T. Lab): 202
Junior Instructor (Employability Skills): 158
Candidates can check the educational qualification, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:
Application Fee
The applicants from the general category/ BC (creamy layer)/ EBC (creamy layer) are required to pay the fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 400 is applicable to BC (non-creamy layer)/ EBC (non-creamy layer)/ EWS/ SC/ ST/ PwD category candidates.
Steps to apply for RSSB Junior Instructor posts
Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Junior Instructor 2024 posts
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.