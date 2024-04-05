The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the final answer key of the Assistant Engineer exam 2023. Eligible candidates can download the final answer key from the official website tspsc.gov.in .

The provisional answer key was released on November 1 and the objections were invited from November 2 to 4, 2023. The exam was conducted from October 18 to 26, 2023.

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 833 vacancies. The selection of candidates for appointment to the posts will be made by Written Examination (Objective Type) by CBRT/ OMR based.

Steps to download AE final answer key 2024

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in Go to the AE final answer key link key in your login details and submit Check and download the final answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to AE final answer key 2024.