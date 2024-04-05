The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the exam schedule for the year 2024. Eligible candidates can download the calendar from the official website natboard.edu.in

As per the notification, the FNB Exit Examination 2023 and NBEMS Diploma Practical Examination – Dec 2023 will be conducted in April/ May 2024. The exams for DNB/DrNB Final Theory - May 2024 will be held from May 15 to 18, 2024.

The GPAT 2024 is scheduled for June 8, NEET PG 2024 for June 23rd and FMGE June 2024 for July 6th. The NBEMS Diploma Final Examination-June 2024 will be conducted from June 14th to 16th. Candidates can check more details available in the notification below:

“The candidates are advised to check the exact dates of examinations from the Information Bulletins/ NBEMS website as the above dates are tentative and subject to approvals & confirmations,” reads the notification.

Direct link to the exam calendar 2024.