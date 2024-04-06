TS EAPCET 2024 registration deadline today; apply now at eapcet.tsche.ac.in
Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website eapcet.tsche.ac.in.
The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will today, April 6, close the online registration window for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAPCET 2024). Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website eapcet.tsche.ac.in. The correction window will open from April 8 to 12.
The exam is scheduled to be conducted from May 9 to 12 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12 noon and 3.00 PM to 6.00 PM. The admit card is likely to be released on May 1, 2024. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, exam details and other details available in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
|Stream
|Fee
|Engineering (E)
|Rs 500 (for SC/ST and PWD candidates)Rs 900 (for others)
|Agriculture & Pharmacy (AP)
|Rs 500 (for SC/ST and PWD candidates)Rs 900 (for others)
|Engineering (E), and Agriculture & Pharmacy (AP)
|Rs 1000 (for SC/ST and PWD candidates for E and AP)Rs 1800 (for others for E and AP)
Steps to apply for TS EAPCET 2024
Visit the official website eapcet.tsche.ac.in
Click on the link to ‘Pay Registration Fee’ and proceed
Now click on the link STEP 2: Fill Online Application
Fill out the form, upload documents, check and submit
Download and take a printout of the duly filled form
Direct link to register for TS EAPCET 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.