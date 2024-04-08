The Staff Selection Commission ( SSC ) has released the revised schedule for various posts including Junior Engineer, Sub-Inspector, and others. As per the notification, the exams for the Junior Engineer and Selection Post Examination, PhaseXII, 2024 will be held from June 5th to 7th and from June 24th to 26th, respectively. The Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2024 Paper I Exam will be conducted from June 27th to 29th.

The Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2024 will be held from July 1 to 12.

“Due to General Election to be held from 19th April to 1st June 2024 and counting on 4th June 2024, the Commission has re-scheduled the examinations,” reads the notification.

Steps to download the exam schedule

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the revised exam schedule The revised schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the revised exam schedule Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the revised exam schedule.