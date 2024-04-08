MSBL Clerk recruitment deadline approaching for 30 posts at maladbank.com; here’s all the details
Eligible candidates can apply for the post on the official website maladbank.com till April 10, 2024.
The Malad Sahakari Bank Limited (MSBL) will conclude the online application process for recruitment to the post of Clerk at the Bank this week. Eligible candidates can apply for the post on the official website maladbank.com till April 10, 2024.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up 30 Clerk (Support Staff) posts at the Bank.
Eligibility Criteria
Age limit: Candidates must not be below the age of 20 years or above the age of 26 years as on March 31, 2024.
Educational qualification: Candidates must have minimum 50% marks or above in Graduation in Commerce, Arts, Science OR Post Graduation in Banking, Finance, Marketing & IT or Others.
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
Candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 635.60 by online mode. The processing charges and bank charges have to borne by the candidates.
Steps to apply for Clerk recruitment 2024
Visit the official website maladbank.com
On the homepage, click on ‘Careers’
Under ‘Recruitment of Clerks’ click on the link to apply
Register yourself on ibps portal and proceed
Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit
Download a copy and take a printout for the future
Direct link to apply for MSBL Clerk posts 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.