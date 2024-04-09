The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has invited applications from eligible candidates for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination or CHSL 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the examination on the official website ssc.gov.in till May 7, 2024. The correction window will open from May 10 to 11, 2024.

The Tier I (Computer Based Examination) is scheduled to be held in June-July 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up approximately 3712 vacancies.

Candidates can check the eligibility, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Fee

A fee of Rs 100 is applicable. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

Steps to apply for SSC CHSL 2024

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the registration link Register and login to the portal Apply for the relevant post, upload the documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.