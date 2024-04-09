The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission ( BPSSC ) has announced the Physical Efficiency Test schedule of Police Sub-Inspectors (Advt. No. 02/2023). As per the notification, the PET is scheduled for second week of June 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in from May 29.

Earlier, the Commission had released the Mains exam result. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1275 vacancies of Police Sub-Inspectors in the Commission.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download SI PET 2023 admit card

Visit the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on the SI PET 2023 admit card link under the Bihar Police tab Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a Preliminary Exam, Main examination, PMT/PET test, Medical examination and document verification process. The final shortlist will be prepared after the completion of the Document Verification process.