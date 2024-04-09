The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has revised the dates for the JE, CPO, CHSL and SI exams to avoid clashes with the upcoming General Elections, 2024. Eligible candidates can download the revised exam schedule from the official website ssc.gov.in.

According to the notification, the SSC JE (exam) previously scheduled for June 4 to 6, will now be held from June 5 to 7. The Phase XII exam previously scheduled for May 6 to 8, will now be held from June 24 to 26. The SSC Delhi Police SI, CAPF exam scheduled for May 9, 10 and 13 will now be held from June 27 to 29. And the CHSL exams will be held from July 1 to 12, 2024.

May-June SSC exam Schedule Exam Name Paper/Mode of Exam Dates Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2024 Paper I Exam Paper-I (CBE) June 5, 6 and 7, 2024 Selection Post Examination, Phase XII, 2024 Paper-I (CBE) June 24, 25 and 26, 2024 Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2024 Paper I Exam Paper-I (CBE) June 27, 28 and 29, 2024 Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 202 Paper-I (CBE) July 1 to 12 (except July 6 and 7)

