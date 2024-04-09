The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results for the Deputy Director Stage 2 recruitment exam. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their results from the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NHB/ .

The Stage 2 exam was conducted on March 10 — from 9.00 AM to 12 noon (Deputy Director) and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM (Sr. Horticulture Officer). A total of 523 candidates had been declared qualified in the Stage I examination, of which 302 candidates were for Sr. Horticulture Officer and 221 for Deputy Director posts.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 44 vacancies out of which 19 vacancies are for the post of Deputy Director and 25 vacancies are for the post of Senior Horticulture Officer.

“The List of Shortlisted Candidates of Stage- II for the post of Deputy Director is now being declared on the official website, i.e. https://exams.nta.ac.in/NHB/. The result for the post of Senior Horticulture Officer will be declared separately,” reads the result notification.

Steps to download NHD DD result 2024

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NHB/ Now click on Result of Stage-II Examination for the post of Deputy Director in NHB The name of candidates shortlisted for interview will appear on screen Check and download a copy of the result downment Take a printout for future reference

