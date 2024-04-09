UKPSC Upper PCS correction window open; here’s the direct link
Eligible candidates can make changes to their applications at psc.uk.gov.in till April 18, 2024.
The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has opened the application correction window for the Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/Upper Subordinate Services Examination 2024 (PCS 2024) today April 9. Eligible candidates can make changes to their applications at psc.uk.gov.in till April 18, 2024.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 189 posts through the Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/Upper Subordinate Services Examination 2024.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to make changes to Upper PCS 2024 form
Visit the official website ukpsc.net.in
On the homepage, click on the Upper PCS 2024 form correction window
Login and make the necessary changes
Save the changes and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to edit Upper PCS form 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.