The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission ( UKPSC ) has opened the application correction window for the Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/Upper Subordinate Services Examination 2024 (PCS 2024) today April 9. Eligible candidates can make changes to their applications at psc.uk.gov.in till April 18, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 189 posts through the Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/Upper Subordinate Services Examination 2024.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to make changes to Upper PCS 2024 form

Visit the official website ukpsc.net.in On the homepage, click on the Upper PCS 2024 form correction window Login and make the necessary changes Save the changes and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to edit Upper PCS form 2024.