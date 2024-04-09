The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board ( JKSSB ) has released the admit cards for the upcoming Junior Assistant typing test 2024 today, April 9. Eligible candidates can check and download their admit cards on the official website jkssb.nic.in .

According to the notification, the JKSSB JA typing test will be conducted on April 15, 2024.

The JKSSB JA exam 2023 was conducted on September 21, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 34 posts of Junior Assistant and 65 posts of Junior Assistant-cum-Computer Operator. The selection list for the typing test was released on December 7, 2023.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Jr Assistant admit card 2024

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on the notification to download Junior Assistant admit card Key in your registration details and login Click on the link to View/Download JA admit card 2023 The typing test admit card for post of Junior Assistant will appear on screen Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download admit card.