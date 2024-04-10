The Assam Public Service Commission ( APSC ) will conclude the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Veterinary Officer/ Block Veterinary Officer, Class-B, Class-I (Jr. Grade) under Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Department, Assam, Guwahati today, April 10. Eligible candidates can apply for the exams on the official website apsc.nic.in . The last date to pay the fee is April 12, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 37 VO/ BVO posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2024.

Educational Qualification: A candidate must have at least a Degree in Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Science from any recognized University/ Institution.

Here’s the VO/ BVO notification 2024.

Application Fee

The application fee inclusive of all charges to be paid by General category candidates is Rs 297.20; for SC/ST/OBC/MOBC category candidates is Rs 197.20. However, BPL and PwBD candidates will only be charged a processing fee of Rs 47.20.

Steps to apply for APSC VO/BVO posts 2024

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, go to the “Latest Recruitment Advertisement” tab Click on “Apply Here” under “ADVT. NO. 06/2024 Veterinary Officer/Block Veterinary Officer, Class-B, Class-I (Jr. Grade) under Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Department, Assam” Register yourself, and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for VO/ BVO posts 2024.