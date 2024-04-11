Today, April 11, is the last date to apply for the AIIMS Fellowship Programme July Session entrance exam 2024. Eligible candidates can register for the exam on the official website aiimsexams.ac.in till 5.00 PM.

According to the notification, the AIIMS Fellowship Programme July Session entrance exam is scheduled to be held on April 30 from 10.00 AM to 11.00 AM. A total of 87 seats in various subjects of the fellowship programme will be filled out by this entrance exam this year.

Candidates are advised to check the subjects, the eligibility, the scheme of exam, duration of fellowship programme and other details on the official prospectus posted below:

Direct link to AIIMS Prospectus .

Application Fee

General /OBC Category: Rs 2000

SC / ST / EWS Category: Rs.1600

OPH Candidates : Nil

Steps to register for AIIMS July Fellowship 2024

Visit the official website aiimsexams.ac.in Go to ‘Academic Courses’ click on the Fellowship programme July session 2024 and proceed Click on the Registration button and register (login if already registered) Fill up the application form, select course and college Upload documents, pay the fee, and submit the form Download the application form and take a printout

Direct link to apply for AIIMS Fellowship July 2024.