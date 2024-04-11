The Central Board of Secondary Education ( CBSE ) will today, April 11, conclude the online application process for recruitment to various Group A, Group B and Group C posts in the Board. Eligible candidates must submit their duly filled registration forms on the official website cbse.gov.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 118 vacancies to the posts of Assistant Secretary, Accounts Officer, Junior Translator, Junior Engineer, Accountant and Junior Accountant posts in various departments of the CBSE.

Vacancy Details

Group A posts - 67 posts

Group B posts - 24 posts

Group C posts - 27 posts

Candidates can check the post-wise eligibility criteria, application fee, pay scale, age requirements, reservations/relaxations, selection process and other details in the detailed notification linked below:

Here’s the detailed notification.

Steps to apply for CBSE recruitment 2024

Visit the official website cbse.gov.in On the homepage, click on the application link to apply for Group A, B and C posts Complete the Step 1 registration form and proceed Fill out the form, select post, upload documents and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for CBSE recruitment 2024.