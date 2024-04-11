OICL recruitment deadline tomorrow for Administrative Officer posts at orientalinsurance.org.in
Eligible candidates can apply to the posts on the official website orientalinsurance.org.in.
The Oriental Insurance Company Limited (OICL) will conclude the online application process for recruitment of Scale I Administrative Officers at the Company tomorrow, April 12. Eligible candidates can apply to the posts on the official website orientalinsurance.org.in.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 100 Administrative Officer posts.
Eligibility Criteria
Age limit: Candidates must be between the age of 21 years and 30 years as on December 31, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable.
Educational qualifications: Candidates must have completed at least one of the following courses B.Com, MBA (Finance), Chartered Accountant from ICAI. More details in the notification.
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
Candidates from SC/ST/PwBD and employees of Oriental Insurance Company Limited must pay an application fee of Rs 250+GST. All other category candidates must pay Rs 1000+GST.
Steps to apply for OICL recruitment 2024
Visit the official website orientalinsurance.org.in
On the homepage, click on ‘Careers’
Now click on the application link for recruitment of Administrative Officers
Register yourself on the ibps portal and proceed
Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit
Download a copy and take a printout of duly filled out form
Direct link to apply to OICL AO posts 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.