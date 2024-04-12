UPSC ESE Mains 2024 schedule released; check details here
The exam is scheduled to be conducted in June 2024.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the exam schedule of the Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2024. As per the notification, the Main exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 23, 2024. The exam will be held in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.
The admit card will be available a week before the commencement of the Main exam at upsc.gov.in. The recruitment drive aims to fill up approximately 167 vacancies.
Steps to download ESE Mains schedule 2024
Visit the official website upsc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Engineering Services (Mains) Examination, 2024 schedule
The schedule will appear on the screen
Check and download the schedule
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to ESE Mains scheduled 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.