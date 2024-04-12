The Bihar Public Service Commission ( BPSC ) will release the results for the various posts under Agriculture Department, Govt. of Bihar in the last week of April 2024. Once declared, candidates can download their results from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in .

The exam was conducted from March 1 to 4, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1051 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Agriculture Dept result

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on the results link for various posts under Agriculture Department The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference