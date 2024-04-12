The High Court of Jharkhand has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Assistant/Clerk. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website jharkhandhighcourt.nic.in till May 9, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 410 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 35 years as on January 1, 2024. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Graduation or equivalent degree from a recognized University/ Institution Knowledge of computer operation is essential.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved, EWS, BC-I and BC-II category are required to pay a fee of Rs 500, whereas Rs 125 is applicable to SC, ST category candidates.

Steps to apply for Clerks/ Assistants post 2024

Visit the official website jharkhandhighcourt.nic.in On the homepage, visit the ‘Recruitment’ tab Now click on the Clerks/ Assistants application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, upload the required documents, pay the fee, and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Assistant posts.