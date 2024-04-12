The Haryana Public Service Commission ( HPSC ) has released the provisional answer key for the post of Assistant Environmental Engineer (Group-B) in the Haryana State Pollution Control Board. Eligible candidates can submit suggestions, if any, on the official website hpsc.gov.in till today, April 12. A fee of Rs 250 per suggestion is applicable.

The exam was conducted on April 7 from 10.00 AM to 12.00 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 54 vacancies. The pay scale is Level - 9 (Rs 53,100-1,67,800).

“The candidates are advised to login at the above given web address in order to file their objections. The objection portal will be functional from 10.04.2024 to 12.04.2024 (till 1l:59 PM). Thereafter, the link will be disabled. Objections filed through any other mode will not be entertained,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download AEE answer key

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the AEE 2023 answer key link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download AEE answer key/ submit suggestions.