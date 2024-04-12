The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board ( WBPRB ) has opened the online application correction window for recruitment to the post of Sub-Inspector (UB) and Sub-Inspector (AB). Eligible candidates can make changes to their forms on the official website wbpolice.gov.in till April 16, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1131 Sub-Inspector posts, of which 264 vacancies are for Unarmed Branch (164 Male, 100 Female) and 200 for Armed Branch.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 20 years to 30 years as on January 1, 2024. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: The applicant must have a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized university or its equivalent.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to make changes to SI posts 2024

Visit the official website wbpolice.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Recruitment tab Click on the SI (UB/ AB) 2024 edit window link Login and make the necessary changes Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to make changes to SI posts 2024.