OSSC CHSL CV admit card 2023 released; here’s download link
Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website ossc.gov.in.
The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the admission letter for the Certificate Verification of Combined Higher Secondary(10+2) or Equivalent Recruitment Examination for Group-B & Group-C Specialists Posts/services-2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ossc.gov.in.
The certificate verification will be conducted from April 15 to 24, 2024. A total of 497 candidates have been shortlisted for the CV round.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 245 Soil Conservation Extension Worker vacancies.
Steps to download CHSL CV 2023 admit card
Visit the official website www.ossc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the CHSL 2023 certificate verification admit card link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to CHSL CV 2023 admit card.
Selection Process
The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary Examination, Main Written Examination, and Certificate Verification.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.