The Odisha Staff Selection Commission ( OSSC ) has released the admission letter for the Certificate Verification of Combined Higher Secondary(10+2) or Equivalent Recruitment Examination for Group-B & Group-C Specialists Posts/services-2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ossc.gov.in .

The certificate verification will be conducted from April 15 to 24, 2024. A total of 497 candidates have been shortlisted for the CV round.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 245 Soil Conservation Extension Worker vacancies.

Steps to download CHSL CV 2023 admit card

Visit the official website www.ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the CHSL 2023 certificate verification admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CHSL CV 2023 admit card.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary Examination, Main Written Examination, and Certificate Verification.