CUET PG 2024 result declared; download final answer key here
Candidates can download their results, final answer key from the official website pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results, final answer key of the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate Admissions (CUET-PG) 2024. Candidates can download their results and final answer keys from the official website pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.
CUET (PG) 2024 was conducted for about 4,62,603 unique registered candidates. The examination was conducted between March 11 to 28 in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.
Steps to download CUET PG 2024 result, final answer key
Visit the official website pgcuet.samarth.ac.in
On the homepage, click on the result, final answer key link
Check and download the result, final answer key
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to CUET PG 2024 result.
Direct link to CUET PG 2024 final answer key.
The CUET PG exam is being conducted for candidates seeking admission to Postgraduate Programmes in Central and other participating Universities / Institutions / Organizations / Autonomous Colleges. The registration for the CUET PG 2024 exam was conducted from December 26 to January 24.
