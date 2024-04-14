The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has released the exam city intimation slips for the Graduate Aptitude Test- Biotechnology (GAT-B)/ Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) 2024. Eligible candidates can download their city slips from the official website exams.nta.ac.in/DBT/.

The GAT-B/BET exams will be conducted on April 20, 2024. The Computer Based Test (CBT) for GAT-B and BET will be conducted from 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 3.00 PM to 6.00 PM. The admit card release date will be announced later.

“The candidates are required to check/download their Examination City Intimation slip of GAT-B & BET 2024 (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) from the website https://dbt.ntaonline.in/ w.e.f. 13 April 2024 and go through the instructions contained therein,” reads the official notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download GAT-B/BET city slips 2024

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/DBT/ Go to the link “Click Here to City Intimation” Key in your Application Number and date of birth to login The GAT-B/BET 2024 city intimation slip will appear on screen Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download GAT-B/BET city slips 2024.

About GAT-B/BET 2024

Graduate Aptitude Test- Biotechnology (GAT-B)/ Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) is a National Level Entrance Examination for admission to the Department of Biotechnology supported Post Graduate Programme in Biotechnology and allied areas in participating Institutions (GAT-B) and for award of DBT – Junior Research Fellowship (DBT-JRF) for pursuing research in frontier areas of Biotechnology (BET).