The National Testing Agency (NTA) has commenced the online application process for the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) for admission to 4 Year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP). Candidates can apply for the exam on the official website ncet.samarth.ac.in till April 30, 2024.

The correction window will open from May 2 to 4. The exam city slip will be released in the last week of May 2024 and the admit card will be available three days before the commencement of the exam. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 12, 2024.

“The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the National Common Entrance Test [NCET] 2024 in 178 Cities and 13 mediums across India in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for the Academic Session 2024-25,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Eligibility

The candidates who have passed the class 12 /equivalent examination or are appearing in 2024 irrespective of their age can appear in the NCET 2024 examination. However, the candidates will be required to fulfill the age criteria (if any) of the University / Institution / Government College to which they are desirous of taking admission.

Fee

The applicants from unreserved category will have to pay a fee of Rs 1200, whereas Rs 1000 is applicable to (OBC)- (NCL)/ EWS category candidates. A fee of Rs 650 is applicable to SC/ST/PwBD/ Third gender candidates.

Steps to register for NCET 2024

Visit the official website ncet.samarth.ac.in On the homepage, click on the NCET 2024 registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and upload the required documents Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.