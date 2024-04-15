Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell (MHT CET) has released the admit card for the PCB Group. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website cetcell.mahacet.org .

“Admit Card is live for MHT -CET ( PCB Group) in candidate login,” reads the notification.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted from April 22 to 30, 2024.

Steps to download PCB admit card 2024

Visit the official website cetcell.mahacet.org On the homepage, go to the Candidate’s Login Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

