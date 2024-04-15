The Lal Bahadur Shastri Centre for Science and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram has deferred the online application deadline for the Kerala SET July 2024 . Eligible candidates can register for the exam on the official website lbscentre.kerala.gov.in till April 25, 2024. The edit window will open from April 28 to 30.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 28 and the admit card will be available on July 17, 2024.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who hold Master’s Degree in the subjects concerned with not less than 50% marks or equivalent grade and B.Ed degree in any discipline from any one of the universities in Kerala or have acquired these qualifications from any other university recognised as equivalent thereto are eligible to apply for the SET July 2024. More details in the notification.

Here’s direct link to the notification.

Application Fee

The candidates from general/OBC category are required to pay the examination fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to candidates from SC/ ST/ Differenly abled candidates.

Exam Pattern

There shall be two papers for the SET July 2024 — Paper I and II. Paper I is common for all candidates. It consists of two parts — (A) General Knowledge and (B) Aptitude in Teaching. Paper II shall be a test based on the subject of specialisation of the candidate at the Post Graduate (PG) Level.

Here’s the current syllabus for KSET 2024.

Steps to apply for Kerala SET 2024

Visit the official website lbscentre.kerala.gov.in On the homepage, click on the link State Eligibility Test-July 2024 - Application Registration Click on the online registration link and proceed with the application Fill out the form, select paper, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout of the duly filled form

Direct link to apply for Kerala July SET 2024.