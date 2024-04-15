The Institute of Company Secretaries of India ( ICSI ) will conclude the online application process for recruitment of CRC Executives (on a contractual basis) today, April 15. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website icsi.edu .

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 30 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Upto 31 years as on April 1, 2024.

Educational Qualification: Member of The Institute of Company Secretaries of India. More details in the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to apply for CRC Executives posts 2024

Visit the recruitment website www.icsi.in Click on the CRC EXECUTIVES (ON CONTRACTUAL BASIS) notification link Now click on the application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.