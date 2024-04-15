The State Selection Board ( SSB ) Odisha will close the online application window for the post of Junior Assistants in Odisha University of Health Sciences, CHSE, Odisha & BSE, Odisha today, April 15. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website ssbodisha.ac.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 108 Junior Assistant posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2024. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Possess a Bachelor's Degree in any discipline from a recognized University. Have adequate knowledge in basic Computer skill. More details in the notification below:

Application Fee

The applicants from SC/ ST/ PwD category are required to pay a fee of Rs 200, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to Unreserved/SEBC category candidates.

Steps to apply for Junior Assistant posts 2024

Visit the official website ssbodisha.ac.in On the homepage, click on the Junior Assistant application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The selection will be based on Written Test and Computer Skill Test.