Today, April 16, is the last date to apply for the posts of Vice Principal in Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) under Labour Resources Department, Govt of Bihar under Advt. No. 28/2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 76 vacancies. The applicants should not be less than the age of 22 years and not more than the age of 37 years as on August 1, 2023. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, educational qualification, age limit and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The application fee for SC/ST/Female/PWD candidates is Rs 200, whereas Rs 750 is applicable to other category candidates.

Steps to apply for BPSC recruitment 2024

Visit the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, register yourself and login Click on the BPSC Vice Principal recruitment link Fill out the registration form, pay the fee, and submit Check and download the form Take a printout for future reference