Central Reserve Police Force ( CRPF ) has announced the results of the Paramedical Staff recruitment exam 2020. Candidates can download their results from the official website crpf.gov.in or rect.crpf.gov.in.

“Final result for following Non-Technical and Technical posts of Para Medical Staff Recruitment - 2020 (i.e. Constable (Masalchi/Cook/Safai Karamchari/Water Carrier(W/C)/Table Boy /Inspector (Dietician)/SI (Staff Nurse)/ SI (Radiographer) / ASI (Pharmacist) /ASI (Physiotherapist)/ ASI (Dental Technician) / ASI (Lab. Tech.) / ASI(ECG Technician)/ HC(Physiotherapy Assistant/Nursing Assistant/Medic)/HC(Dialysis Technician)/ HC (Jr. X-ray Assistant)/HC(Lab. Assistant)/HC(Electrician)/HC (Steward)/HC (Veterinary)/ HC Lab. Technician (Veterinary) is attached as Appendix-A,” reads the notification.

Steps to download Paramedic Staff result 2024

Visit official website rect.crpf.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Paramedic Staff result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

