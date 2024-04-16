Osmania University Hyderabad will today, April 16, close the online application window for the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test 2024 or TS ECET 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website ecet.tsche.ac.in . The correction window will open from April 24 to 28.

The exam is scheduled to be held on March 6, 2024. The test will be held from 9.00 AM to 12 noon. The admit card will be made available to download from May 1 onwards.

TS ECET 2024 is the entrance test for Diploma of Engineering/ Technology/ Pharmacy and for BSc (Mathematics) degree candidates. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Fee

The applicants from SC/ST/PH category will have to pay a fee of Rs 500, whereas Rs 900 is applicable to all other category candidates.

Steps to apply for TS ECET 2024

Visit the official website ecet.tsche.ac.in Click on the application fee payment link to pay the registration fee Fill out the application form and submit Check and download the form Take a printout for future reference