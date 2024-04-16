MH Nursing CET 2024 registration deadline deferred again; revised schedule here
Candidates can apply for the exam at cetcell.mahacet.org till April 25, 2024.
State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has postponed the application deadline for the MH Nursing CET-2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website cetcell.mahacet.org till April 25, 2024.
“With reference to above referred notice the last date of Application Form Filling for MH-Nursing CET-2024 was 31/03/2024. This office has received request from candidates and parents regarding extension for registration. Hence, considering the academic interest of the candidates State CET Cell has decided to give extension for online Registration for MH-Nursing CET-2024,” reads the notification.
Application Fee
Candidates from Unreserved/ EWS category are required to pay a fee of Rs 1000, whereas SC/ ST/ OBC category candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 800.
Steps to apply for MH Nursing CET 2024
Visit the official website cetcell.mahacet.org
On the homepage, click on MH Nursing CET 2024 link
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.