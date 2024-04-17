Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti ( NVS ) has released the results for the Class 6 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) for the session 2024-25. Eligible candidates or parents/guardians can download the results from the official website navodaya.gov.in . The registration process concluded on August 31, 2023.

The exam authority conducted the selection examination for Class VI JNVST-2024 (Phase-II) for summer-bound JNVs on January 20, 2024. Phase I exam was held on November 4, 2023.

The entire admission process for the session 2024-25 will be closed latest by 31st December 2024, reads the notification.

Steps to download JNVST Class 6 result

Visit the official website navodaya.gov.in On the homepage, click on the link to download result Key in your credentials and login Click on the link to View/Download admit card Check and download a copy of the result Take a printout for future reference

