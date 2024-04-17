JNVST 2024 NVS Class 6 exam results 2024 out now; here’s the download link
Eligible candidates or parents/guardians can download the results from the official website navodaya.gov.in.
Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the results for the Class 6 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) for the session 2024-25. Eligible candidates or parents/guardians can download the results from the official website navodaya.gov.in. The registration process concluded on August 31, 2023.
The exam authority conducted the selection examination for Class VI JNVST-2024 (Phase-II) for summer-bound JNVs on January 20, 2024. Phase I exam was held on November 4, 2023.
The entire admission process for the session 2024-25 will be closed latest by 31st December 2024, reads the notification.
Steps to download JNVST Class 6 result
Visit the official website navodaya.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the link to download result
Key in your credentials and login
Click on the link to View/Download admit card
Check and download a copy of the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download result.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.