The State Selection Board ( SSB ) Odisha will conclude the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Lecturers for Non-Government Aided Colleges of the State today, April 19. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website ssbodisha.ac.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 786 Lecturer posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 42 years as on January 1, 2024. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: A candidate should possess a Master's Degree in the subject concerned from a recognized University with at least 55% marks or its equivalent grade on the date of application. Provided that, a candidate belonging to the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, SEBC and/or PwD shall possess a Master's Degree in the subject concerned from a recognized University with at least 50% marks or its equivalent grade on the date of application.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

A non-refundable and non-adjustable fee of Rs 500 only for the candidates coming under the Unreserved / SEBC category and Rs 200 only for the Candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe and PwD categories (those with 40% permanent disabitity or more) are to be collected.

Steps to apply for Lecturer posts 2024

Visit the official website ssbodisha.ac.in On the homepage, click on the Lecturer posts’ application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Lecturer posts 2024.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of written test, career assessment and viva-voce test taken together.