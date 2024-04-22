State Board of Technical Education and Training Telangana, Hyderabad will close the online application window for Polytechnic Common Entrance Test 2024 ( POLYCET-2024 ) today, April 22. Eligible candidates must submit their completed forms now on the official website polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in to avoid late fees. The last date to apply with a late fee is April 24.

The POLYCET 2024 exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 17, 2024. The result is likely to be declared after 12 days of the exam.

Candidates who have passed SSC or its equivalent examination recognized by the Board of Secondary Education, TS, Hyderabad are eligible to apply. The candidates who have compartmentally passed or appearing for SSC 2024 are also eligible to apply. However, they must have passed all the subjects before seeking admission. Detailed information regarding eligibility, age and syllabus etc., are given in the Instruction Booklet below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from the general category are required to pay a fee of Rs 500, whereas Rs 250 for SC/ST category candidates.

Steps to apply for TS POLYCET 2024

Visit the official website polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in Go to the Application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference