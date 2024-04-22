The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences ( NBEMS ) has opened the online application window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2024). Eligible candidates can register for the exam on the official website nbe.edu.in till May 6 upto 11.55 PM.

The application edit/correction window for registered candidates will be open from May 10 to 16. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 23, on a Computer Based Platform at various test centres across the country. The admit card will be issued on June 18. The exam results will be announced by July 15, 2024.

Candidates are advised to check the eligibility criteria, exam programme, scheme of exam, syllabus, availability of seats and counselling on the official information bulleting below:

Direct link to Information Bulletin NEET PG 2024.

Steps to register for NEET PG 2024

Visit the official website nbe.edu.in Go to NEET PG 2024 section and click on the application link Click on the registration link and complete the registration Fill up the application form and upload documents Pay up the fee and submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for NEET PG 2024.

About NEET PG

The NEET is a national level entrance/eligibility exam for admission to MD/MS/PG diploma courses in various medical institutes in India. NEET-PG is a single-window entrance examination for PG courses. As per the Indian Medical Council Act, no other entrance examination shall be valid for admission into MS/MD/PG Diploma Courses. Those who manage to clear the exam would be granted admissions in more than 350 medical colleges (both govt. and private). The top universities and colleges of India give admissions to PG Medical courses on the basis of NEET PG score.