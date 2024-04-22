Indian Institute of Technology, Madras ( IIT Madras ) will soon begin the online application process for Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) 2024 or JEE Advanced 2024. Eligible candidates will now be able to apply for the exam on the official website jeeadv.ac.in from April 27 (5.00 PM onwards). The last date to apply for the post is May 7 upto 5.00 PM.

Earlier , the application window was scheduled to be open from April 21 to April 30. JEE Advanced 2024 will be held on May 26, 2024 in two shifts — Paper I from 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon and Paper 2 from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM. The admit card will be made available to download from May 17 onwards. The JEE Advanced exam is conducted for admissions to various programmes at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).



Direct link to JEE advanced 2024 revised schedule.

Steps to apply for JEE Advanced 2024

Visit official website jeeadv.ac.in Go to the JEE (Advanced) 2024 registration portal Fill up the application form, upload the required documents and pay the fee Submit the application form Download and take a printout for future reference