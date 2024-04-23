The Andhra University, Visakhapatnam has released the admit card for the Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test ( AP SET 2024 ). Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website apset.net.in .

The AP SET exam 2024 is scheduled for April 28. AP SET 2024 will be conducted for recruitment and promotions of Lecturers/ Assistant Professors in Universities and degree colleges. Candidates can download their admit cards using their email id and date of birth.

Steps to download AP SET 2024 admit card

Visit the official website apset.net.in On the homepage, click on the link to download AP SET admit card Key in your date of birth and email id to login Check and download a copy of the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link download AP SET 2024 admit card.