AP SET 2024 admit card released at apset.net.in; exam on April 28
Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website apset.net.in.
The Andhra University, Visakhapatnam has released the admit card for the Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (AP SET 2024). Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website apset.net.in.
The AP SET exam 2024 is scheduled for April 28. AP SET 2024 will be conducted for recruitment and promotions of Lecturers/ Assistant Professors in Universities and degree colleges. Candidates can download their admit cards using their email id and date of birth.
Steps to download AP SET 2024 admit card
Visit the official website apset.net.in
On the homepage, click on the link to download AP SET admit card
Key in your date of birth and email id to login
Check and download a copy of the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
