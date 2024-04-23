The European Commission has, in a landmark decision, announced Shengen visa rule changes for Indian Nationals. Under this updated framework, Indian citizens residing in India and applying for Schengen (short-stay) visas will find it easier to obtain visas with extended validity.

Indian nationals now have the opportunity to obtain long-term, multi-entry Schengen visas under the newly updated "Cascade" regime. This initiative allows eligible individuals to secure visas valid for up to two years, provided they have obtained and lawfully utilized two visas within the past three years. Following the initial two-year visa, applicants may then become eligible for a five-year visa, contingent upon the remaining validity of their passport. Throughout the validity period of these visas, holders are granted travel privileges equivalent to those of visa-free nationals.

“This decision comes in the context of strengthened relations under the EU-India Common Agenda on Migration and Mobility, which seeks comprehensive cooperation on migration policy between the EU and India, with facilitation of people-to-people contacts being of key aspect due to the importance of India as a partner for the EU,” reads the notification.

Direct link to EEAS announcement.

Schengen visas offer holders the freedom to travel within the Schengen area for short stays, limited to a maximum of 90 days within any 180-day period. While these visas are not tied to a specific purpose, they do not confer the right to work. The Schengen area encompasses 29 European countries, including 25 EU member states, along with Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland.

