The West Bengal Public Service Commission ( WBPSC ) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Fishery Extension Officer, Assistant Fishery Officer, Assistant Research Officer, and others. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website psc.wb.gov.in till May 13, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 81 posts.

Candidates can check the educational qualification, pay scale, and other details available in the official notification linked below:

Here’s the official notification.

The ability to read, write and speak Bengali is an essential requirement but such knowledge is not mandatory for candidates whose mother tongue is Nepali unless specifically mentioned. Such ability will be tested at the time of the Interview. Candidature of the candidates with average/poor performance in the knowledge of Bengali test shall be liable to be cancelled, reads the notification.

Steps to apply for WBPSC recruitment 2024

Visit the official website psc.wb.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Apply Online’ Register yourself, login and proceed with the application Select post, fill out the form, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout of the duly filled form

Direct link to apply for WBPSC recruitment 2024.