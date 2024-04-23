The Union Public Service Commission ( UPSC ) has announced the final results for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination II . Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the final selection list from the official website upsc.gov.in .

The UPSC CDS II exam 2023 was held September 3, 2023 for admission to 349 vacancies in various courses at different Indian military institutes. The courses will commence on July 2024.

“The following are the lists, in order of merit of 197 (143 + 39 + 15 )candidates who have qualified on the basis of the results of the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2023 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission in September, 2023 and SSB interviews held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the 157 th (DE) Course of Indian Military Academy, Dehradun; Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course i.e. No. 216 F(P) Course,” reads the result document.

Steps to download UPSC CDS 2 result 2023

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Final Result: Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2023” The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download CDS 2 result 2023.