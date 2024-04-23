MP Board Exams 2024: Class 5th, 8th declared; here’s direct link
Students/guardians can check and download these results on the official website rskmp.in.
Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has declared the result of the Class 5th and Class 8th exams today, April 23. Students/guardians can check and download these results on the official website rskmp.in.
The final exams for MP Board Class 5 were held from March 6 to 13 and Class 8 exams were conducted from March 6 to 14. This year around 24 lakh students have appeared for Class 5, 8 examinations in the state out of which more than 12 lakh have appeared for Class 5 examination and more than 11 lakh have appeared for Class 8 examination, reports Hindustan Times.
Steps to download MP Board results 2024
Visit official website rskmp.in
Click on the link for MP board Class 5 or Class 8 result 2024
Key in your login details and submit
The MPBSE result will appear on the screen
Download and check
Take a printout for future reference.