The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has released the advanced city intimation slips for the upcoming National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test 2024 or NEET UG 2024 . Registered candidates can download their city slips from the official website exams.nta.ac.in .

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 5, 2024. The test will be held from 2.00 PM to 5.20 PM. NEET UG 2024 will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Steps to download NEET UG city slip

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in Click on the link to download NEET UG Advanced City Intimation Slip Key in your credentials and login Check and download a copy of the NEET UG city slip Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download NEET UG city slip 2024.