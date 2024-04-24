The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will release the result of Class 10th, 12th exam today, April 24. Candidates will be able to download their result from the official website mpbse.nic.in or mpresults.nic.in from 4.00 PM onwards.

The MPBSE Class 10 exams took place from February 5 to 28, this year, while the Class 12 exams were held from February 6 to March 5. Approximately 16 lakh students enrolled for these exams, reports India Today.

The MP Class 5, Class 8 Board exam results were declared yesterday, April 23.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website mpresults.nic.in Once live, click on “Class 10th, Class 12th result link” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference