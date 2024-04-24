The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has declared the Intermediate exam 2024 (1st, 2nd year) results. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

This year, the total pass percentage for 1st year is 61.06% and 69.46% for 2nd year, reports Times of India. The exams were conducted from February 28 to March 19, 2024.

Steps to download TS Inter results 2024

Visit the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in On the homepage, click on the TS Inter results 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.