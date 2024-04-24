OJEE 2024 exam schedule released; download admit cards from April 27
The exam will commence on May 6, 2024.
The Skill Development and Technical Education Department, Odisha has released the Computer Based Test (CBT) schedule of the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2024. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted from May 6 to 10 in three shifts — 8.30 AM to 10.30 AM, 12.30 PM to 2.30 PM, and 4.30 PM to 6.30 PM.
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ojee.nic.in from April 27.
Direct link to OJEE 2024 exam schedule.
OJEE 2024 is being conducted for admission to B.Pharm / MCA / M.Sc. (Comp. Sc) / MBA / Int. MBA / B. CAT / M.Tech / M.Tech (Part-Time) / M.Arch / M Plan / M.Pharm and Lateral Entry to B.Tech / B.Pharm Courses in Government and Private Universities and Colleges of Odisha.
Steps to download OJEE 2024 admit card
Visit the official website ojee.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the OJEE 2024 admit card link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.