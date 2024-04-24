OSSSC CRE II 2023 admit cards released; check here for steps to download
The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the admission certificates for the Combined Recruitment Examination-2023 (II) for the posts of Livestock Inspector, Forester and Forest Guard. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website www.osssc.gov.in.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2712 vacancies. The OSSSC CRE II exam is currently underway and will be conducted till May 7, 2024.
Steps to download CRE II admit cards 2023
Visit the official website www.osssc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the ‘Login’ section
Key in your registration details and login
Click on the link to View/Download CRE II admit cards
Download a copy and take a printout for the future
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.